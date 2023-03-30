MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park will be featured on a “special community service” episode on Today’s Homeowner, a nationally syndicated TV shows produced in Mobile.

Today’s Homeowner is a half-hour home improvement show in its 25th season, which follows “father-daughter host team Danny Lipford and Chelsea Lipford Wolf, as they work with everyday homeowners to tackle projects and share the successes and lessons learned along the way.”

In April 2022, the USS Alabama Battleship announced a redecking project. In September 2022, Rhonda Davis with the Battleship Memorial Park joined the WKRG morning team on the red coach to discuss the improvements.

“We are excited to combine three great Mobile traditions in a wonderful project here at our USS Battleship Alabama Memorial Park,” said Terry Ankerson, Chairman of the USS Alabama Battleship Commission. “Our patriotic park, the outstanding Today’s Homeowner organization, and our Mobile community.”

Several projects will be featured in the special episode:

Cleaning and beautifying the campus

Refreshing, repairing memorials

Upgrading the landscape on the grounds

Repainting the bow of the USS Alabama

“We’re thrilled to be able to give back to the community in this way,” said Danny Lipford, Host of Today’s Homeowner. “It’s an honor to work with such an important piece of history as the USS Alabama, and we’re excited to see the positive impact this project will have on the park, tourism and the city.”

