MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park will honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 10, for its annual Veterans Day celebration.

A flag-raising ceremony will begin at the Vietnam Memorial at 7 a.m.

The Veterans Day Celebration will begin at 3 p.m. in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion.

The Parade of Flags, which features fourth-graders across Mobile and Baldwin counties, will lead the ceremony.

Harrison Bridges is set to perform the national anthem. USS Alabama Crewmates will join him for the pledge of allegiance.

Carrington Hodge is the event’s keynote speaker. She was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of America in June.

The 2023 Veterans Day essay contest winners will be announced at the event, and they will read their essays aloud to the audience.

Baker High School’s band will attend the event and play patriotic music throughout. Also in attendance will be the LeFlore High School JROTC program and the Mobile Azalea Trail Maids.

At 7 p.m., the Mobile Symphonic Pops Band will perform in the Veterans Day Concert in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion.

David Dueitt will conduct the concert, featuring traditional patriotic music, military marches and contemporary favorites.

The event is free of charge, and the public is invited to attend.

The park will remain open for tours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the last ticket will be available at 4 p.m.

Go to the USS Alabama website or call 251-433-2703 for more information.

