USACE Mobile District Updates Status of Recreation Programs In Response To COVID-19

Unedited press release from US Army Corps of Engineers – Mobile District

MOBILE, Ala. —

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District announced March 20, 2020, that it has begun an immediate shutdown of certain recreation facilities until further notice as a health and safety precaution in response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“As the country confronts the challenges of COVID-19, protecting the health and safety of our recreating public, volunteers and workforce is our highest priority,” said Cesar Yabor, chief of Public Affairs, USACE Mobile District. “We’re monitoring reports issued everyday by Federal health officials, and we’ll announce dates for re-openings and the return to normal business when we’ve been assured the public can resume recreating safely.”

The closures include the following:

Project Management Offices

Visitor Centers

Campgrounds

Beaches

USACE-Sponsored Special Events, such as shore sweeps, interpretive programs, kids to parks, Earth Day events, boating safety courses, and any other public gatherings

Individuals with paid reservations will be contacted by email and RECREATION.gov full refunds will automatically process full refunds with no cancellation fees. Please do not contact RECREATION.gov, requesting a refund, to avoid any cancellation fees being charged.

USACE Mobile District is keeping some water and land access areas accessible to the public, including:

Boat Launches

Nature Trails

Viewing Areas

Please be advised these areas are subject to closures as conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to evolve.

For more information, contact any USACE Mobile District at 251-690-2505 or any of its recreation sites at the following link: https://www.sam.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/

Also, follow USACE Mobile District and its recreation sites on Facebook for the latest updates on accessible areas and updates re-openings:

USACE Mobile District: https://www.facebook.com/USACEMOBILE

USACE Alabama River Lakes: https://www.facebook.com/ARLMobileDistrict/

USACE Allatoona Lake: https://www.facebook.com/USACEAllatoonaLake/

USACE Bay Springs Lake: https://www.facebook.com/USACEBSSO/

USACE Black Warrior & Tombigbee Lakes: https://www.facebook.com/BWTLAKES/

USACE Carters Lake: https://www.facebook.com/CartersLakeUSArmyCorpsofEngineers/

USACE Lake Seminole: https://www.facebook.com/USACELakeSeminole/

USACE Lake Sidney Lanier: https://www.facebook.com/LakeSidneyLanierUSACE/

USACE Walter F. George Lake: https://www.facebook.com/WalterFGeorgeLake/

USACE West Point Lake: https://www.facebook.com/WestPointLake.USACE/

