MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — One of the biggest rivalry games in the Sunbelt Conference is now less than a day away.

Fans here in Mobile are excited about the Battle of the Belt at Hancock Whitney Stadium between The University of South Alabama Jaguars and the Troy University Trojans.

Thursday night’s game is officially sold out, making this one of the biggest and largest games

at Hancock Whitney Stadium!

This is a highly anticipated game because the Jags and the Trojans are doing well this season.

WKRG News 5 spoke to a few USA fans who say that even though they haven’t been able to beat Troy in the last few years, they’re confident they will win the belt back Thursday night.

“It sucks because this is a good one,” said USA Sophomore Jeremy Brown. “This is the best season we’ve had in a while, so hopefully we come out there and beat them.”

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Steven Rowe. “The atmosphere is pretty great around here, especially with the new football stadium. I think the entire town really and the state is pretty excited to have the football team here at South.”

Although tickets are sold out, students can still get in the game with their student ID. The game kicks off tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.