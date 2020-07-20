USA to resume football workouts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After “pausing” football workouts last week for more COVID-19 testing, WKRG News 5 Sports has learned the University of South Alabama football team will resume workouts starting tomorrow. Last week USA Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann said, “the entire team and staff would be retested and allowed to return when a new baseline was established.” Randy Patrick will have more on this breaking story tonight on News 5.
LATEST STORIES
- Border readies for protracted war on coronavirus, flu, slew of viruses that peak in fall
- Forgotten farmers ask Congress for relief in next COVID-19 loan package
- Reward now $30k in Polk County fishing trip ‘massacre’
- Feds in Portland causing stir in Congress
- President Trump tweets photo wearing mask, calling it ‘patriotic’