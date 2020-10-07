USA to hold virtual commencement ceremony this December

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama will hold a virtual, online commencement ceremony on Dec. 6 to honor 21 summer doctoral graduates and 1,381 fall degree candidates.

Graduates, families and friends can view the official awarding of degrees at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, by visiting the USA homepage at SouthAlabama.edu and clicking on the large banner image. After the event, the complete ceremony will remain viewable on YouTube and Facebook.

Degrees will be conferred to students who meet graduation eligibility. They will be mailed to students just as they are each fall. Each graduate will also receive a printed copy of the commencement program.

For more information, visit the Fall 2020 Commencement and Graduation FAQs page.

