USA students to sell handmade glass art for holiday sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama will host a Holiday Art Sale Friday, selling glass pieces made by USA students.

Students and staff with the University of South Alabama Department of Art and Art History created the handmade glass ornaments, jewelry, prints, and fine art for the sale.

Courtesy: University of South Alabama

The holiday sale is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glass Arts Building on campus at 399 N. University Blvd.

The gifts will be available for purchase throughout the day, or while supplies last. Purchases can be made via cash, check, or credit card

Courtesy: University of South Alabama

The event is open to the public. All COVID-19 policies as established by the University will be followed.

Funds generated from the holiday sale will go toward upgrading studio equipment and enriching educational programs for students.

Students with the glass art program held its second annual Glass Pumpkin Patch fundraiser in October.