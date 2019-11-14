USA student magazine says company refused to print diversity issue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The student-led magazine at the University of South Alabama is working to find a new company to release its diversity-themed issue after another company reportedly refused to print it.

Sara Boone, Editor-In-Chief of Due South, said Interstate Printing declined to print the issue because it “represented lifestyles that did not adhere to their Christian values,” Jag Media reported.

“We want to show that we are not ashamed that we have different lifestyles present in our community. For a company to decline to print a magazine with this purpose, I find it very ironic,” Boone said in the report.

The Fall 2019 issue on diversity and inclusion was scheduled to be released on November 20.