USA student arrested for making a terrorist threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A University of South Alabama student is accused of making a terrorist threat. 21-year-old Jaleel Hughes was arrested by campus police on Tuesday. He was booked into Mobile Metro jail on a terrorist threat charge.

USA officials have confirmed Hughes is a student at the University, but will not release details on the threat made.

“University of South Alabama Police on Tuesday, Sept. 10 arrested Jaleel Hughes, age 21, of Mobile. Hughes, a University student, has been charged with making a terrorist threat. Due to the ongoing police investigation, the University cannot provide any additional information at this time,” said Bob Lowrey, Director of Communications and Media Relations.

Huges bonded out of jail three hours after he was booked.

