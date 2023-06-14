MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Council on Teacher Quality is recognizing the University of South Alabama’s teaching of elementary reading instruction, according to a release from the school Wednesday.

South Alabama was one of 112 graduate and undergraduate programs given an “A” for its teaching of reading instruction. Of the 693 programs evaluated as part of the nationwide study, 160 received an “A” or “A-plus” grade.

Eighteen programs at Alabama schools were evaluated by the NCTQ. South Alabama’s graduate and undergraduate programs are two of the seven programs from the state given an “A” or better, according to the study.

Programs that received an “A” met NCTQ standards in five core teaching categories and taught three or fewer strategies that aren’t backed by research on reading science, the release said.

In order to meet the standards for each of the five components, program materials had to get at least eight of 12 points in the NCTQ’s evaluation. South Alabama’s category grades ranged from 8.81 out of 12 to 12 out of 12, the NCTQ said.

More than 1.3 million fourth-graders in the U.S. can’t read at a basic level, according to national data cited in the release.