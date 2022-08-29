Dr. Kevin Macaluso, the new chair of microbiology, at the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases on campus Monday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One professor at the University of South Alabama has received a $2.3 million grant renewal for flea pathogen research.

Kevin Macaluso, PhD., has received the grant renewal from the National Institute of Health and he and his colleagues will use it to research diseases transmitted by fleas. Macaluso teaches in the department of microbiology and immunology. He said the grant is essential for his lab’s continued work.

“Our ultimate goal for this research is to make clear the biological and molecular mechanisms that are critical to rickettsial transmission by fleas so we can better understand the epidemiology of flea-borne rickettsial diseases and identify novel points of intervention,” said Macaluso.

This research will help determine if flea-derived factors will facilitate or prevent Rickettsia transmission.