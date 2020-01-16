USA professor murder case going to grand jury

Derric Scott, Tiquez Timmons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The case against the two suspects charged in the death of a USA professor is going to a grand jury.

Dr. Matthew Wiser

Derric Scott and Tiquez Timmons are charged with felony murder in the death of Dr. Matthew Wiser.

Wiser was killed during what police described as a home invasion robbery at his home on Gaillard Drive near Langan Park in November.

Investigators tracked down the suspects through the victim’s stolen Nintendo Switch.

