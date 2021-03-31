USA Police sergeant, former football player hit by car over weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A University of South Alabama police sergeant and former football player is recovering after being hit by a car over the weekend.

“Any time you hear that one of your officers has been injured in any way, be it on duty or off duty, your heart goes out to them and you want to come together and see what you can do to help,” University South Alabama Police Chief Zeke Aull said. “Kenneth is going to be on the road to recovery. Our prayers are with him.”

Johnson was struck by a vehicle while he was off duty. He was one of the original members of the inaugural South Alabama football team in 2009 and graduated in 2013.

An account has been set up at USA Federal Credit Union for his medical expenses.