USA Police: Patient assaulted hospital employee

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is facing an assault charge for allegedly assaulting a University Hospital employee while he was being treated as a patient.

Colton Sims, 26, was admitted to University Hospital after he was shot during a domestic incident on December 14 in north Baldwin County. The assault on a USA Health employee happened that same day, according to University of South Alabama Police.

Sims was released from the hospital on December 26 and booked into jail on the assault charge. Sims is also facing an attempted murder charge in Baldwin County for the domestic incident.

Sims is also awaiting trial for an attempted murder charge in Monroe County. He is accused of trying to run over a Monroe County deputy in 2017. He’s due in a Monroe County courtroom on January 6. Sims was out on bond when the shooting in Baldwin County happened.

