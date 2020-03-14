USA on-campus students told to vacate dorms due to COVID-19 concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama emailed on-campus students Friday morning, telling them all residence halls will be closed until on-campus classes resume.

South students received an email Friday morning letting them know all classes would be transitioning to online from now through April 19th, with in-person classes possibly resuming April 20th.

This is the content of the email:

In response to the serious public health threat from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the University of South Alabama residence halls are closed until on-campus classes resume.

All students should vacate their residence hall rooms as soon as possible, but no later than Monday, March 16 at 5:00 p.m.



If you need to retrieve any necessary belongings from your room, please do so by Monday, March 16 at 5:00 p.m.



If you have extenuating circumstances and are not able to vacate or retrieve necessary belongings by the March 16 deadline and you need to request an extension, please email housing@southalabama.edu as soon as possible. Extensions will be reviewed on an individual basis. Staff will be monitoring email throughout the next few days, including this weekend.

If you have questions regarding vacating the residence halls, please contact us at housing@southalabama.edu.

Continue to check your email and the University website, https://www.southalabama.edu/coronavirus/ for ongoing updates.

Housing will also provide an update via email when students can return to the residence halls.

Should you have any questions or concerns about this process please contact housing@southalabama.edu.

Sincerely,

Housing

LATEST STORIES: