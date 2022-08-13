MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Classes begin this week for students at the University of South Alabama. Saturday was move-in day for hundreds of recent high school graduates. With every little item getting unloaded, students start a new chapter in their lives.

“Feels pretty good, I’ve been waiting on it for a while I’m excited,” said freshman Joshua Bradshaw.

Joining the crowd of students and volunteers is University President Jo Bonner. This is his first fall semester as University President. He said the key to success is first showing up to class.

“Telling them that this is going to be an exciting year for them and excited to be a part of their next experience,” said Bonner.

With COVID seemingly on the decline and some concern about monkeypox, students said they’ll just do what they can to stay healthy this semester.

“The monkeypox is kind of scaring me more than COVID,” said freshman Amayia Bradford. “I’m going to take extra precautions and just try to go through the school year safely.”

Saturday’s move-in is a far cry from two years ago when COVID health protocols were in place and students moved in small groups. Students still remember that challenge.

“When we moved in it was a lot more difficult, but I think this is more fun to introduce more people to each other,” said junior Tavi Williams.

While some are saying hello, others are saying goodbye.

“She’s my last grandchild and she’s making this move and I’m you know, I’m sad and I’m happy,” said Virginia Scott as she helped her granddaughter move into a dorm.