USA Health will receive 2000 initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Hospitals are two of the eight initial hospitals receiving the vaccine.

The Healthcare Group reports it will be the first to get the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive one week later.

Doctors say once they get the vaccine there will be three places to get inoculated and there will be one at each hospital as well as a drive-thru option.

Currently there is no set timeline on exactly when the public can expect to be vaccinated.

A vaccine has not been approved for distribution yet. The FDA is set to meet December 10th to approve the use of the Pfizer and/or Moderna vaccine.

USA Health’s Chief Medical Office Michael Chang, MD held a press conference to talk about the news of the vaccine shipment.

Watch below:

LATEST STORIES: