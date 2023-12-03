MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has unveiled five high-tech operating rooms at University Hospital.

The hospital’s more than 15,000-square-foot expansion features four state-of-the-art operating rooms and a hybrid operating suite. The suite has advanced imaging to guide cardiovascular procedures and facilitates complex trauma surgeries.

Also a part of the expansion is a 12-bed post-anesthesia care unit for patients recovering from surgery.

“This expansion demonstrates USA Health’s commitment to provide more access to world-class surgical care for people in our communities,” Owen Bailey, MSHA, FACHE, USA Health Chief Executive Officer and medical affairs Senior Associate Vice President said.

The new operating rooms integrate the latest equipment with the most advanced ceiling-mounted lighting systems and booms, enhancing efficiency and safety.

The rooms also have space for robotics for minimally invasive surgery, radiology C-arms for orthopedic surgery, and advanced image-guidance systems for neurosurgery.

The hybrid operating suite has a Philips Azurion advanced imaging system, allowing surgeons to perform the most advanced cardiac, vascular, and interventional radiology procedures. It brings cardiologists, radiologists, cardiac surgeons and vascular segeons together, who use image-guided surgery to perform new procedures.

Trauma surgeons can also use the hybrid suite for complex trauma victims who need advanced surgical treatment.

These operating rooms also have a laminar airflow ventilation system to improve air quality and prevent infection.

John V. Marymont, M.D., M.B.A., vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama, said he is excited about the expansion.

“These improvements will further support our tripartite mission to provide high-quality clinical care, education and research,” Marymont said.

