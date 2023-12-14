MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health family medicine physician Allen Perkins, M.D., M.P.H., has been awarded a $16 million Health Resources and Services Administration grant.

The grant seeks to increase the number of primary care physicians in states with the highest projected shortages over the next two years.

Perkins serves as USA Health’s chief ambulatory medical officer and population health officer.

This grant will fund an approach to improve health care access in underserved communities based on the Primary Care Pathway Program. The program prepares medical students through a four-year program in primary care to serve patients in rural and underserved areas.

A post-baccalaureate component takes students from underserved communities and helps them prepare for the rigors of medical school.

The grant also allows the Whiddon College of Medicine to hire an epidemiologist and biostatistician.

“The students have now been in the communities for four years and are beginning to identify resource needs unique to each of the areas,” Perkins said.

The newest training model expands the Primary Care Pathway Program with the help of the Covey College of Allied Health Professions, USA Health Department of Family Medicine and the USA Center for Healthy Communities.

Up to 40 students from underrepresented groups will be recruited and enrolled if they are interested in practicing primary care.

“This grant is a vital steppingstone for identifying these students, supporting them in medical school and keeping them focused on the care they are training to deliver,” said John Marymont, M.D., MBA, dean of the Whiddon College of Medicine at USA and vice president for medical affairs. “The idea is that after medical school, these new physicians will complete residency training and return to rural communities to provide much-needed care.”

Perkins has fought to reach underserved communities while working at the Whiddon College of Medicine, according to a hospital news release.

“We’re proud Dr. Perkins and his team continue to aggressively seek ways to address and alleviate the health disparities that persist in our community and throughout the United States,” said Owen Bailey, MSHA, FACHE, chief executive officer for USA Health and senior associate vice president for medical affairs.

“We are extremely optimistic this project will not only be transformational for the Whiddon College of Medicine, its educators and students, but also for residents of rural communities in southwest Alabama served by our academic health system.”