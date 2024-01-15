MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health announced schedule changes with wintry weather expected for Tuesday.

There will be no changes to scheduled appointments, surgeries or procedures at USA Health University Hospital, Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Providence Hospital and Mitchell Cancer Insitute.

USA Health-affiliated physician clinics will have delayed openings of 10 a.m.

If a reschedule is necessary, USA Health team members will work to make accommodations.

More questions can be answered at 251-434-7311.