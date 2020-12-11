USA Health opens new trauma center, expanding emergency department amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – USA Health University Hospital opened a new trauma center on Friday, expanding their emergency department amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fanny Meisler Trauma Center is approximately 27,000 square feet, nearly triple the amount of space the University Hospital emergency department had prior to the expansion.

The center has 38 examination rooms and three trauma bays. To increase efficiency, CT and X-ray imaging are located within the center.

USA Health officials as well as Governor Kay Ivey hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

They say this new trauma center will help Mobile continue the fight against COVID-19.

