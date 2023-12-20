MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has opened a new medical office building at its West Mobile campus.

The building is located at the site of a freestanding emergency department and the state-of-the-art imaging center, according to a news release.

The new building is home to the Mobile Diagnostic Center and specialty care, including psychiatry, asthma, allergy, and immunology services. MDC has providers focusing on internal medicine, rheumatology, diabetes management and lipidology.

Providers with MDC will be able to make a total of 66,000 patient visits at the new facility, according to the release from USA Health.

“More than six years ago, we developed a relationship with Mobile Diagnostic Center to combine a strong community-based primary care group with the specialized medicine of our academic health system to best serve the needs of our patients,” said Owen Bailey, M.S.H.A., FACHE, chief executive officer for USA Health and associate vice president for medical affairs.

“We’re proud that Mobile Diagnostic Center is certified as a patient-centered medical home, which ensures, among other things, that those in our care have the opportunity to participate in the development of their individualized treatment plans, which often leads to better health outcomes.”