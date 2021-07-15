USA Health launches COVID vaccine global outreach campaign

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has launched a vaccine distribution program with the goal of providing 5,000 doses to Peru.

According to USA Health, a non-governmental agency in Peru has asked USA Health experts to establish processes and operations in the Cusco region of Peru for other academic partners to follow in the future

CerviCusco, a nonprofit organization in Peru internationally recognized for its HPV vaccination program, is partnering with USA Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines in the Cusco, Peru, region. USA Health says CerviCusco reached out to them for assistance.

“When we received the call from our medical partner, CerviCusco, we knew we had to help,” said Natalie Fox, D.N.P., assistant administrator and chief nursing officer for USA Health Physicians Group. “Our plan is to travel to Peru in mid-August, establish processes and protocols for safe and efficient vaccine distribution in the region with a goal of providing 5,000 doses to the people of Peru.”

USA Health says Mobile-based Synergy Laboratories is matching up to $10,000 in donations to the USA Health outreach campaign.

“Service is at the core of what we do,” said Brad Pitts, chief executive officer of Synergy Labs. “When we heard about USA Health’s medical volunteer trip, we knew immediately we wanted to help make it a reality and to encourage others to be part of the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the globe.”

More than 20 USA Health volunteers will travel to Peru in August to help administer the vaccine.

While the cost of the vaccine is covered, this humanitarian effort needs your help to offset the travel and operational expenses. Please use this link to donate to the effort: usahealthsystem.com/global-outreach.