USA Health holds one of the areas first COVID vax clinics for young kids

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the COVID vaccination rate generally plateauing in the United States, some are hoping with the recent addition of kids age 5 -11 that more people will get the shot. It’s a modest line of cars–not like the ocean of vehicles we saw line up for the shot at the beginning of the year, but each shot counts–especially for the young kids who, up until a few weeks ago, weren’t eligible.

“I wanted to get vaccinated to help my sister, my mom, my friends and protect the world from COVID,” said 10-year-old Charlie Lewis. For some parents, it’s not just about getting their own kids vaccinated but also protecting others in the household.

“With them back in school and in-person it made us a little nervous. He’s got a two-year-old sister we try to look out for, so it’s stressful, trying to minimize risk as much as possible,” said dad David Lewis. Some handle paperwork, others handle the shots and at the end, it’s a frisbee and assortment of treats for the kids–a parking lot filled with Christmas music at the Strada Center, a place normally pretty quiet on the weekend.

“We have familiar faces here, the doctors and nursing staff know a lot of these families and we are here to answer any questions they may have,” said nurse practitioner Holley Collins. It’s one of the area’s first vaccine clinics focused primarily on elementary school-age kids hopefully giving them a shot at more protection.