USA Health expanding with more offices and services

Workmen with Victor Signs work to install a USA Health sign on the side of the Dauphin 65 building, Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health continues to increase patient access throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties. On Wednesday workers installed a new USA Health sign on the Bancorp South building at Dauphin Street and I-65.

University Urology celebrates its one-year anniversary of opening in the location, and plans are under way to expand and relocate USA Health’s gastroenterology outpatient offices and other services to the building.

About USA Health Beginning with the founding of the USA College of Medicine in 1973, USA Health stands as the only academic medical center along the upper Gulf Coast.

It provides healthcare to the region’s diverse population at USA University Hospital and USA Children’s & Women’s hospital, one of only five freestanding hospitals in the country dedicated to the healthcare of children and women.

Continuous research and technological advancements keep USA Mitchell Cancer Institute at the forefront of cancer treatment and outcomes.

The health system employs 3,900 clinical and nonclinical staff members, including some 190 academic physicians who serve dual roles treating patients and teaching the next generation of medical doctors.

