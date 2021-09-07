USA Health employees observe a moment of silence for COVID-19 victims in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is seeing red. Every county in the state is seeing high COVID-19 transmission rates, with the exception of Sumter County, which is seeing only a moderate level of virus transmission.

Source: Alabama Department of Public Health

The Alabama Hospital Association on Tuesday called for Alabamians to hold a moment of silence at noon for those who have lost their lives to the virus. As of Sept. 7, 2021, a total of 12,420 Alabamians have died from the virus. 2,875 people in Alabama are hospitalized because of the virus.

USA University Health staff members paused for that moment of silence. Staff members in the hospital’s critical care unit participated.





USA University Health staff members working at the vaccination clinic at the Mobile Civic Center also observed a moment of silence to remember the lives lost of those living in Alabama during the pandemic.

The moment of silence at noon today was a statewide initiative spearheaded by the Alabama Hospital Association. Health experts say the best way to protect yourself and those who are not old enough to get a COVID-19 vaccine is to get vaccinated.

USA Health is offering appointments for their vaccine clinic at the Civic Center. You can make an appointment here.