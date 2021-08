MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Aug. 10 is Ambassadors for Good Day which is an opportunity to highlight everything the Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama does for those in need in our community.

The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama has several programs that help in our neighborhood. The first is the Red Shield Shelter which provides meals and an overnight shelter for homeless men. There is also the Family Haven which is emergency housing for families in need. Lastly there is the Dauphin Way Lodge which is an inpatient substance abuse treatment program where people can get the help they need.