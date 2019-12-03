USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony this evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s annual tree lighting ceremony will take place Tuesday evening.

Hundreds are expected to gather for Lights of Love, the ninth annual tree-lighting ceremony at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

The hospital, along with USA Health, partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities to celebrate the joy and wonder of the holiday season with this free community event.

After the tree lights up at 6 p.m., children will have the opportunity for photos with Santa and other popular children’s characters, plus treats, crafts and live performances by children’s choirs.

A former pediatric patient, Landen Sylvester, and Santa will help light the 50-foot tree decked out with more than 350,000 lights.

