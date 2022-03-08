MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health University Hospital announced that the hospital’s visitation policy will change starting Tuesday, March 8.

USA Health will allow two visitors in patient rooms, outpatient areas and in the emergency department, according to a Facebook post from USA Health University Hospital.

Children under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit patients. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are showing symptoms are not allowed to have any visitors. The only exception to the rule is in an end-of-life situation, according to the post.

To view the hospital’s written policy, click the link here.