MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On the heels of LeBron James’ son, Bronny, suffering sudden cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California, news of the same thing happening to a high school basketball player, this time in Alabama. Sadly, that 17-year-old didn’t survive. Caleb White was called one of the best high school basketball players in the country. He attended Pinson Valley High School, northeast of Birmingham. He, like Bronny James, went into cardiac arrest on the court.

USA Health pediatric cardiologist Athira Nair, M.D. joined Cherish Lombard live on The 4 on 5 to see if this is happening more than we realize to young basketball players.

USA Health pediatric cardiologist Athira Nair, M.D.:

Yes. So one in 44,000 athletes between the age of 17 to 23 actually have a sudden cardiac event or death. And when it comes, that risk goes up. When you’re African American male and you’re playing basketball, it goes to one in 2000. That’s pretty much a 20 to 22 times increased risk. That’s because basketball has more energy exercise along with the endurance part and then static and dynamic components of exercise. So it’s thought to be one of the riskiest. Yes.

Cherish Lombard:

So, Doctor, these young players have physical exams before signing on to a team and they do not have to have any preexisting heart conditions for this to happen, correct?

USA Health pediatric cardiologist Athira Nair, M.D.:

Sometimes they can be symptomatic. They can have chest pain or shortness of breath or dizziness or something. But most of them don’t. And that first event is usually their last or the fatal event.

Cherish Lombard:

Are there any warning signs other than you said maybe shortness of breath in the hours moments prior to it happening?

USA Health pediatric cardiologist Athira Nair, M.D.:

A lot of them may experience some dizziness or. But typically it’s a sudden event where the heart is going into an abnormal heart rhythm and they collapse because there’s not enough brain blood to the brain and the heart.

Cherish Lombard:

So are physical exams enough? Is there something more that needs to be done? I did read some research saying you don’t have any health conditions as far as cardiac conditions, but maybe your mother does or your father does. Is that correct?…

USA Health pediatric cardiologist Athira Nair, M.D.:

So a detailed screening is very important. So there are two prongs to improve our prevention of these steps. One is pretty detailed screening. That includes getting a family history. It’s very important for parents to divulge any family history that might be there in the family, including things like hypertension. If those conditions need to be controlled. But the other thing is also how to resuscitate these patients effectively within that first minute that they go down. And that’s where locally we have the project attempt, which renders physicians go out to the schools and show the proper use of CPR and aid and make these heart-safe schools. And predominant both in public schools have all taken up on this. Mobile County is yet to catch up. But we encourage every local school to sign up for being a heart-safe school. But nationally, the Senate has passed the HB 45 Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevention Act, where information needs to be given to the families and the patients and the coaches. And there’s very rigorous kind of guidelines on what is needed to prevent and how to resuscitate these patients. Along with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, is awarding grants to certain entities to be able to give this comprehensive program to promote student access to defibrillation in elementary schools and middle school and high schools.

Cherish Lombard:

Doctor, what is the likelihood that a player will survive a cardiac event like this? And if they do? What sort of changes, if any, should they make as far as their lifestyle?

USA Health pediatric cardiologist Athira Nair, M.D.:

So within the first minute of going down, so your brain can take about 2 minutes of not having oxygen and blood supply or reduced blood supply. And so within that first minute, getting them resuscitated is the most important part. And if we can get them back within that first minute, the chances of survival is much higher than if there is delay in getting that fairly effective CPR and effective defibrillation out of a fatal abnormal heart rhythm is key. Now returning back, it depends on what is cost. Some ask me if they get a direct hit to the heart. It’s called commercial cordis and it hits at a spot where your heart starts having an abnormal heart rhythm. They don’t have genetic conditions that’s abnormal. They don’t have any reason except that trauma. Now, those those patients need to be looked at, properly, screened appropriately, and told about the risks and then may be able to go back. Some people may need a defibrillator implanted into them to be able to get them out of these kind of depends on what it is and why they’re having it.

Cherish Lombard:

So again, you said it could happen to any athlete, any sport. So it’s so important for everyone, including coaches, to know how to react should something like that happen. Thank you again for joining us, Doctor.