USA Health breaks ground on $15-million pediatric emergency room expansion

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health formally kicked off construction of an expansion to their Pediatric Emergency Center at Children’s & Women’s Hospital on Thursday.

The new facility will be more than double the current emergency department from 9,000 square feet to nearly 19,000 square feet and will expand from 14 treatment areas to more than 30, including 25 private treatment rooms.

The project will also create two behavioral health rooms and a sensory room to enhance care for patients with specialized needs.

This will be only facility in the region offering specialized care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to meet the needs of sick and injured children.

“Let me point out that as we sit here today in 2021, there still is not another hospital or emergency department in our region that has a single pediatric emergency medicine board certified physician in it,” says Dr. Edward A. Panacek, the Chair of Emergency Medicine for USA Health.

The expansion is anticipated to be complete by summer 2023.

This time last year, USA Health broke ground on a $14 million freestanding emergency department to better assist west Mobile and help with emergency room diversions.