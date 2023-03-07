A new building is set to house the medical school for the University of South Alabama, according to a release from USA Health.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new building is set to house the medical school for the University of South Alabama, according to a release from USA Health.

The original plan for the Whiddon College of Medicine was to renovate and expand the already existing Medical Science Building. USA Health said in a release that because they received a $60 million appropriation from Senator Richard Shelby, a $50 million earmark from Governor Kay Ivey and a $30 million gift from the University of South Alabama Foundation, they were able to build a completely new building.

This project has been several years in the making. The process to get to this point has involved a lot of people and a tremendous amount of work. This new facility is well deserved for the quality of education we provide and the outstanding research we do here at the College of Medicine. John V. Marymont, M.D., M.B.A., Vice President of Medical Affairs

The new building will be almost 300,000 square feet and will be built where Alpha Hall East currently sits. Construction of the building is set to be finished in 2026.