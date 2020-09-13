USA goes remote for Tropical Storm Sally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of South Alabama will be going remote for all students and non-essential employees starting Monday September 14 and Tuesday September 15.
The school made an announcement on Facebook Sunday afternoon. The school is expected to resume as normal Wednesday the 16th of September, with all classes and offices resuming as normal.
The main dining hall will have modified hours on Monday and Tuesday from 9 AM to 9 PM. For those residing on campus USA Police will respond to any emergency situation at 251-460-6312.
All events are canceled on Monday and Tuesday and you can read the full Facebook post below:
