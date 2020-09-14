USA gives update on Hurricane Sally preparation plans

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
university of south alabama usa campus_114986

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile region is under a Hurricane Warning due to Hurricane Sally, which is now expected to have a significant impact on the Mobile area and the USA Campus.

In preparation for the storm, resident students who are able to leave campus and safely travel home should do so immediately.

The Housing Office will be closing the following residence halls: All fraternity and sorority houses; Delta 3, 4, 5 and 6; Gamma 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4. Resident students who are not able to leave campus will be sent instructions on sheltering in place from the Housing Office this afternoon.

All classes, events and activities are canceled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16. USA Libraries, the Student Center and the Student Recreation Center will be closed.

Essential employees should check with their supervisors to receive instructions about schedules and weather preparations.

All non-essential employees should plan to continue to work remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday if they are able to do so.

USA Health is implementing its severe weather plans, and health employees should check with their supervisors for information.

For resident students, USA Police will respond to emergency situations. Please call (251) 460-6312 in an emergency.

The University will issue additional communications as needed. Information will be available from the following official University sources:

  • Email message to the University community
  • USA Weather and Emergency Hotline at 251-460-6999
  • USA Website, southalabama.edu
  • USA Facebook and Twitter pages
  • USA Alert Mass Notification System and/or Public Address System

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories