USA gives update on Hurricane Sally preparation plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile region is under a Hurricane Warning due to Hurricane Sally, which is now expected to have a significant impact on the Mobile area and the USA Campus.

In preparation for the storm, resident students who are able to leave campus and safely travel home should do so immediately.

The Housing Office will be closing the following residence halls: All fraternity and sorority houses; Delta 3, 4, 5 and 6; Gamma 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4. Resident students who are not able to leave campus will be sent instructions on sheltering in place from the Housing Office this afternoon.

All classes, events and activities are canceled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16. USA Libraries, the Student Center and the Student Recreation Center will be closed.

Essential employees should check with their supervisors to receive instructions about schedules and weather preparations.

All non-essential employees should plan to continue to work remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday if they are able to do so.

USA Health is implementing its severe weather plans, and health employees should check with their supervisors for information.

For resident students, USA Police will respond to emergency situations. Please call (251) 460-6312 in an emergency.

The University will issue additional communications as needed. Information will be available from the following official University sources:

Email message to the University community

USA Weather and Emergency Hotline at 251-460-6999

USA Website, southalabama.edu

USA Facebook and Twitter pages

USA Alert Mass Notification System and/or Public Address System

