USA football player suspended from team indefinitely following drug trafficking arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A University of South Alabama football player was indefinitely suspended Friday after arrested for trafficking marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to head football coach Kane Wommack.

Carlos Davis was an honorable mention all-Sun Belt selection in the fall, Davis rushed for 674 yards and three touchdowns while adding 11 receptions for another 104 yards out of the backfield as a redshirt sophomore. That included posting back-to-back 100-yard games against UAB and in a win over Texas State as he led the team in rushing in each of the first seven contests of the 2020 season.

“We have been made aware of a situation involving Carlos and are continuing to gather information,” Wommack said. “At this time we have decided to suspend Carlos from all team activities until further notice.”

The Jaguars are tentatively scheduled to begin spring practice — the program’s first under the direction of Wommack — on Saturday, March 20.