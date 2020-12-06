USA “parting ways” with football Coach Steve Campbell

UPDATE: The University sent a news release confirming Campbell’s departure. Here’s the release:

University of South Alabama Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann announced Sunday that Steve Campbell will not return as head coach of the Jaguar football program.

“I met with Coach Campbell this morning and informed him that we will be making a change in the leadership of the program,” said Erdmann. “We appreciate and thank Steve and his staff for their efforts on behalf of the team and the university, and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Campbell had an overall record of 9-26 in three years at South. A national search for his successor will begin immediately.

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It may be a bit of history repeating. The last time USA was shutout in a game, Joey Jones stepped down as head football coach. Now on the heels of the Jags shutout loss to Troy, Steve Campbell may be shown the door.

According to tweet from ESPN College Football writer Adam Rittenberg: “Source: #SouthAlabama is expected to part ways with third-year coach Steve Campbell. Announcement likely later today. Campbell is 9-26 at the school and 4-7 this season.”