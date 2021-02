MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man crashed his vehicle in an attempt to escape a traffic stop and was arrested upon officers finding drug paraphernalia in his vehicle Friday morning.

The traffic stop was initiated at 4:17 a.m. on Government Street and Lawrence Street for a traffic violation say police. However, 29-year-old Michael Bolt refused to pull over for officers and led them on a pursuit until he crashed his vehicle near St. Anthony Street.