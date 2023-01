MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While most were ringing in the new year with fireworks and family, one couple was ringing in the new year with a new baby.

Katelyn Welch and Christian McKinley became parents of a precious baby girl just minutes after midnight. Kierra Welch was born at 12:15 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds and 4.5 ounces.