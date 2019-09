MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Campus police are looking for someone wanted for using a stolen credit card at several Mobile-area stores.

The University of South Alabama Police Department released a surveillance image of the suspect, who is wearing an orange beanie in the photo.

Police said the card was stolen during a car break-in on Thursday, September 5.

Anyone with information should call USAPD at 251-460-6312 or email police@southalabama.edu.