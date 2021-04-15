USA Board of Trustees appoints Dr. John Smith as acting president effective July 1

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After discussions with University of South Alabama President Tony Waldrop, the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees has appointed an acting president to begin on July 1, 2021.

According to a resolution passed by the Board of Trustees, Waldrop has announced his retirement effective July 1, 2021. The board appointed Dr. John W. Smith, Executive Vice President, to serve as acting president until USA selects the next president of the university.

According to the South Alabama website, Dr. Smith came to the University of South Alabama in February 2008 as Vice President for Student Affairs. In 2010, in addition to his duties as Vice President for Student Affairs, he was appointed Special Assistant to President V. Gordon Moulton. He then served as Acting President following President Moulton’s departure until Waldrop was named president. Dr. Smith was named Executive Vice President in 2014.

In the resolution, the board extended “its heartfelt gratitude to President Waldrop for his service to the University through a tremendous period of growth and improvement in academics, healthcare, student life and athletics.”