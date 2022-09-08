MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama has received a $5.45 million grant to enhance and expand the Primary Care Pathway program.

The multi-million dollar grant was awarded by the Health Resources and Service Administration to help increase the number of primary care physicians in rural communities. This award supplemented a grant that the College of Medicine received in 2019. In total, the College of Medicine has received $19.8 million since 2019.

Professor and chair of family medicine and principal investigator of the project, Allen Perkins, M.D., M.P.H. said, “We provide tuition assistance, clinical, research and educational experiences in federally qualified health centers with the ultimate goal to have them enter into primary care discipline and practice in an underserved environment.”

The supplemental funds will also help fund space in the simulation lab for simulated patient encounters focused on disadvantaged populations.