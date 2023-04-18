MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama Health Care Authority announced Tuesday that it is purchasing Providence Hospital and its clinics for $85 million.

The agreement will combine USA Health and Providence Hospital and will serve the community by operating a Level I trauma center, comprehensive stroke center, burn center, Level III NICU, center for maternal-fetal medicine, cancer institute and research facilities, USA said in a news release.

“Ascension Providence has a legacy of serving the healthcare needs of the community that dates back to the mid-1800s,” said President and CEO of Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast, Don King. “We are pleased that this strong tradition will continue as the hospital and its related services transition to USA Health, which will allow associates and physicians to continue to serve the community through an integrated care delivery system. This transition will ensure that the Mobile community and surrounding regions have sustainable, quality healthcare access long into the future.”

With this purchase, USA will acquire the 349-bed Providence Hospital facility and the Ascension Medical Group physician practices. The two entities will continue to operate independently until the fall of 2023, which is when USA Health will take ownership of Providence.