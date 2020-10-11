USA announces fall graduation will be virtual and students are not happy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama is set to hold a fall commencement virtually and students are not happy for a number of reasons.

USA recently announced they will not be holding an in-person commencement this fall, instead it will be held online. Students are not happy about this decision and many have take to social media. Many pleading with the University to reconsider asking to hold the ceremonies at Hancock Whitney for better social distancing.

Leila Lipscomb is set to graduate in December and she shared her thoughts on Facebook. Leila’s post was shared nearly 500 times by graduating students and alumni all disappointed with the University’s decision.

One part of the post reads, “After all, you have a community to protect. Your new schedule came out, and the game is set for December 12, 2020. So yes, we hear you loud and clear. The value you have placed on a college football game far outweighs the work of 1,402 students.” The University says the decision to not hold graduation in person has nothing to do with football, but more so the potential exposure it could bring.

South released to WKRG News 5 the statement below on this issue:

The decision to not have an in-person, university-wide commencement was a difficult one. But our decisions must be made in the context of maintaining the University’s continued operations with health and safety at the forefront. The University is committed to providing an opportunity to recognize and congratulate our graduating students for their achievements. It is reviewing options for college and/or department-level recognitions, and there also is a group working on a virtual ceremony. University leadership determined this was the best course of action after considerable discussion and in consultation with medical professionals from USA Health, faculty, staff and students. The University takes great pride in its graduates and their successes, and it shares their disappointment of not being able to celebrate them with the traditional commencement ceremony. USA statement on fall commencement

Lipscomb and her classmates do not believe this excuse is valid as both could serve as potential ways of spreading the virus. “I think we just want to feel valued and that we accomplished something and to give us a graduation where we walk across the stage is important, you know to feel like there is an effort put forth and that’s all we want,” Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb went on to say she feels USA could have communicated better about the decision. No email was originally sent out, many students found out through social media. Friday, administration did reach out to students via email.

