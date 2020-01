This is an architectural rendering provided by the University of South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new MacQueen Alumni Center. It will take place tomorrow at 2PM. The new center is located in the center of campus, across from Moulton Tower and Alumni Plaza on USA South Drive.

According to a press release, the MacQueen Alumni Center will be a “permanent home for its more than 84,900 alumni.”

