USA, 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile establish 2 scholarships

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama and 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile have partnered to establish two scholarship opportunities for undergraduate students, the University announced Monday.

The first, named the 100 Black Men USA Scholars of Perseverance and Social Justice, is a full tuition scholarship for an incoming freshman that will be awarded to one student each year for four years, beginning this fall.

“The 100 has a great relationship with the University in establishing other scholarships,” said Dr. André Green, associate vice president of academic affairs at USA. “But this one seemed to be particularly timely in the fact that we wanted to find a way to remember all of those who have fallen to systems of oppression and systems of injustice.” Dr. Green also serves as president of 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile.

The new scholarship opportunity equates to an approximate total investment of $225,000 per student.

“We are honored for the opportunity to partner with 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile to establish these two scholarships,” said Dr. Tony Waldrop, USA president. “Although it is just one step in a long journey, I believe the legacies left by these scholarship students will continue in perpetuity.”

To be considered for the 100 Black Men USA Scholars of Perseverance and Social Justice, applicants must meet the following criteria:

• Graduates of Blount High School, Davidson High School, LeFlore Magnet High School, B.C. Rain High School, Vigor High School or Williamson High School may apply.

• Have a minimum high school GPA of 3.0

• Have a minimum ACT score of 21

• Students with demonstrated financial need, as determined by the 100 Black Men of

Greater Mobile selection committee

• Students who are underrepresented in their communities, as determined by the 100

Black Men of Greater Mobile selection committee

100 Black Men of Greater Mobile has also established an endowed scholarship fund with the University of South Alabama, named the Leadership in Social Justice and Perseverance Scholarship. The University, in partnership with the 100, is currently raising funds for this initiative that will, ultimately, be awarded to a rising senior(s) at South Alabama who demonstrates leadership, a commitment to social justice and perseverance characteristics.

“Both USA and the 100 will raise funds for this scholarship fund, as it is important for so many students,” said Dr. Paul Frazier, chief diversity officer at USA and a 100 Black Men member. “We will be able to support many deserving students for years to come and that is systemic change at its best–a grass roots approach.”

Contributions to the endowed fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar through the Mitchell Moulton scholarship Initiative, with a goal of raising $500,000.

“The 100 is thrilled to partner with the University and President Waldrop to make this scholarship a reality,” said Dr. Michael Mitchell, vice president for student affairs at USA and 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile vice president. “We know they understand this opportunity to make something special happen.”

For more information about the two scholarship initiatives, contact the USA Office of Development and Alumni Relations at 251-460-7032 or development@southalabama.edu.

