WASHINGTON (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for capital murder in Alabama has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service’s (USMS) “15 Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

Joshua Smiley, 26, is the suspect in the August 2021 shooting death of a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Alabama, and is also wanted for federal bond violation on a federal drug charge in Fort Wayne.

Authorities initially offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Smiley’s arrest, but that number has increased to up to $25,000 after being added to the “15 Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

“Smiley has been added to the U.S. Marshals ’15 Most Wanted’ list due to the heinous nature of his crimes,” said Ronald L. Davis, director of the USMS. “I am confident with the help of the community we can bring this fugitive to justice.”

In addition to his current charges, Smiley was also convicted in 2019 for his role in a 2018 fatal shooting in Fort Wayne where he received a five-year sentence with two years being suspended after taking a plea deal.

The USMS believes Smiley may be in either Mobile, Fort Wayne or Indianapolis.

Authorities listed Smiley as being 6 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.

The USMS also said Smiley is known to carry firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Smiley’s location should contact the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS’s tips app.