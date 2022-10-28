MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Flu cases are on the rise across the country, causing crowded waiting rooms at urgent care centers.

Over the past three weeks, Greater Mobile Urgent Care has seen an influx in flu cases. “It’s in adults, it’s in kids, it’s in babies, it’s in the elderly,” said Dr. Darren Waters, with Greater Mobile Urgent Care.

“COVID had two-three hour wait times, and we approached that several times here as well. It’s almost back to where we were with COVID numbers,” said Dr. Waters.

On average for this time of year, the urgent care normally sees 70-80 patients per clinic. For comparison, at their West Mobile Location, they saw 141 patients on Monday.

“Please be patient, do understand we’re seeing a high volume, we don’t like it when people wait whatsoever, but also understand we’re dealing with our staff getting sick. we’re working and seeing more people and are shorthanded, just like COVID. It’s no different than that. Please be patient, we’re working as quick as we can to get to everyone, but it’s been quite trying here early in the flu season,” said Dr. Waters.

The flu cases are showing up much earlier than usual too, before many have had the chance to get their flu shot.

“We’ve seen a lot of people who have got their flu shot, but they’ve only had their flu shot for a few days or a week and they’re not quite immunized yet. I think because it’s so early, and people haven’t been immunized, it’s really contributed to how bad it is right now,” said Dr. Waters.

Doctors say it’s best to get your flu shot now, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re sick.