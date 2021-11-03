Urgent Care for Children opens in Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Urgent Care for Children opens in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new Urgent Care for Children facility opened Oct. 15 in Mobile. 

The clinic provides treatment for children who are unable to see their primary care providers, according to a news release from Urgent Care for Children.

The clinic accepts children ages zero to 21 with non-life threatening needs and offers COVID-19 testing “for all members of the family,” according to the release. 

The clinic is open weekdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3980-G Airport Blvd. in the Pinebrook Shopping Center in Mobile.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories