Urgent Care for Children opens in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new Urgent Care for Children facility opened Oct. 15 in Mobile.

The clinic provides treatment for children who are unable to see their primary care providers, according to a news release from Urgent Care for Children.

The clinic accepts children ages zero to 21 with non-life threatening needs and offers COVID-19 testing “for all members of the family,” according to the release.

The clinic is open weekdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3980-G Airport Blvd. in the Pinebrook Shopping Center in Mobile.