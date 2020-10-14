Urban Forest Strike Team evaluating damaged trees in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of certified arborists from across the Southeast are in Mobile to help the City of Mobile assess the trees damaged by Hurricane Sally.

The Urban Forest Strike Team was in Bienville Square Tuesday, tracking damage eligible for FEMA reimbursement and financial assistance.

The arborists who make up the team are from seven different states, and they will be doing a rapid assessment of the trees so they can look at as many as they can during their time here. This is funded through a grant.

They will be in town for a few days evaluating the trees on city property. They are working to help the city maintain and keep as many trees as possible while making sure the high-risk trees are removed.

LATEST STORIES: