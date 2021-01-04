UPDATE: Police arrest man connected to double murder on Height Street

UPDATE (8:39 am) — Police have arrested 51-year-old Jesse McClure has been arrested in connection to Sunday’s double homicide. McClure has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, and animal cruelty.

Police say a woman was shot and a dog that was killed inside of home on Height Street.

Jesse McClure

UPDATE(1/4/21 11:08 AM)-Mobile Police have identified the victims in Sunday’s homicide on Height Street.

Mobile Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred at the 2000 block of Height Street. On Sunday, January 3, 2021 at approximately 7:57 a.m., officers responded to the location and discovered two men shot to death inside the house. 

The men have been identified as 30-year-old Shane Dulaney and 45-year-old George Snyder. 

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.  

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm a homicide investigation is underway in the 2000 block of Height Street.

Mobile Crime Map shows it was at 2011 Height Street that took place at 9:45 AM.

There is no further information at this time.

